Israeli politician invokes Hitler and calls for ethnic cleansing of Gaza
Jerusalem, Israel - Former Knesset member Moshe Feiglin has received widespread condemnation after invoking Adolf Hitler to justify Israel's military assault and ethnic cleansing of Gaza.
"We are not guests in our country, this is our country, all of it," Feiglin said during an appearance on Israel's N12News.
"As Hitler said, 'I cannot live if one Jew is left.' We can't live here if one 'Islamo-Nazi' remains in Gaza," he added.
Feiglin was a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party and was a minister in the Knesset from 2013 to 2015. He then left Likud to found the even-further-right Zehut Party and plans to run for the prime minister position.
An avowed Zionist, Feiglin has cheered on Israel's devastating military assault and siege of Gaza, which has claimed the lives of at least 37,337 Palestinians since October.
"We need a different prime minister who is willing to stick his neck out to win. Zehut will provide, whenever elections happen, such a candidate," Feiglin said in January. "For us, the war in Gaza is not merely a defensive war. It's a war of liberation, the liberation of the land from its occupiers."
Israel is the occupying power in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, with its settlements recognized as illegal under international law.
Moshe Feiglin's history of Hitler praise
Feiglin has a history of lauding Hitler and expressing racism against the Palestinian people.
In a 1995 interview, he praised the Nazi leader as "an unparalleled military genius."
"Hitler savored good music. He would paint. This was no bunch of thugs. They merely used thugs and homosexuals," Feiglin reportedly said.
"Nazism promoted Germany from a low to a fantastic physical and ideological status," he claimed. "The ragged, trashy youth body turned into a neat and orderly part of society and Germany received an exemplary regime, a proper justice system and public order."
Feiglin also has a track record of dehumanizing Arab and Muslim people. In an October 2023 Al Jazeera interview, he called for the "complete destruction of Gaza, before invading it."
Israel, meanwhile, stands accused of carrying out a genocide and the crime of extermination against Palestinians.
The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor has sought arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the ongoing attacks on Gaza.
Cover photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP