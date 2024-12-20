Israeli soldiers describe indiscriminate killings of Gaza civilians in new media report

Gaza - A leading Israeli newspaper, citing unnamed soldiers in Gaza , described indiscriminate killings of Palestinian civilians in the territory's Netzarim Corridor.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and army Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi are pictured during a briefing in the Netzarim Corridor on November 19, 2024. © GPO / AFP

Haaretz, a left-leaning Israeli daily that has faced severe criticism from the country's right-wing government, quoted soldiers, career officers, and reservists who said commanders were given unprecedented authority in the Gaza Strip.

They alleged commanders had ordered or allowed the killing of unarmed women, children, and men in the Netzarim Corridor, a 4.3-mile-wide strip of land that cuts across Gaza from Israel to the Mediterranean, and which has been turned into a military zone.

The report quoted an officer who recalled an incident in which a commander had announced that 200 militants were killed, when actually "only 10 were confirmed as known Hamas operatives."

Soldiers meanwhile told Haaretz they received questionable orders to open fire on "anyone who enters" Netzarim.

"Anyone crossing the line is a terrorist – no exceptions, no civilians. Everyone's a terrorist," a soldier quoted a battalion commander as saying.

The soldiers also described how division commanders received "expanded powers" allowing them to bomb buildings or launch air strikes that previously required approval from the army's top echelons.

In a statement to AFP, the military rejected the accusations.

"All activities and operations conducted by (Israeli army) forces in the Gaza Strip, including in the Netzarim Corridor, are carried out in accordance with structured combat procedures, plans and operational orders approved by the highest ranks in the (army)," it said.