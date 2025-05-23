Mahmoud Khalil holds son for first time as protesters turn out in force for immigration hearing

Jena, Louisiana - An immigration judge in Louisiana on Thursday declined a request to end deportation proceedings against detained Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Protesters gather outside an immigration court hearing for Mahmoud Khalil in Jena, Louisiana, on May 22, 2025. © REUTERS

Judge Jamee Comans also denied motions to prevent Khalil from raising an asylum claim and to postpone the hearing and allow for the subpoenaing of witnesses, according to CNN.

Comans declined to issue a ruling and instructed attorneys to submit written closing arguments by June 2.

Khalil, who was born in a refugee camp in Syria, played a prominent role in the Palestine liberation movement on the Columbia University campus, where he was a graduate student.

People arrived on buses from Texas and other states around the country to rally outside the Jena courthouse and demand Khalil's release.

As the sun blared down on demonstrators in Louisiana, supporters in New York turned out in the rain calling for his return home.

This followed Columbia graduates booing the university's acting president Claire Shipman during commencement ceremonies this week and drowned out her words with chants of "Free Mahmoud!"

Khalil has been locked up at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center since his March 8 arrest without a warrant in New York City. A lawful permanent resident, he was targeted by the Trump administration for deportation due to his activism, sparking widespread fears for free speech rights.

In Thursday's hearing, Khalil and his attorneys requested the immigration case be terminated citing government misconduct in the warrantless arrest. They presented newly released video evidence appearing to contradict Trump administration claims that the Palestinian student posed a flight risk.