ICE won't let Mahmoud Khalil hold newborn son for first time amid ongoing detention

Jena, Louisiana - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday denied detained Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil's request to hold his newborn son for the first time.

Mahmoud Khalil speaks to members of the media about the Revolt for Rafah encampment at Columbia University in New York City on June 1, 2024. © REUTERS

"I am furious at the cruelty and inhumanity of this system that dares to call itself just," Khalil's wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, said in a press release. "After flying over a thousand miles to Louisiana with our newborn son, his very first flight, all so his father could finally hold him in his arms, ICE has denied us even this most basic human right."



Khalil missed the birth of his son, Deen, as he remains locked up in the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center since his March 8 arrest in New York City.

The recent Columbia University graduate student was a prominent member of the Palestinian liberation movement on campus. He was targeted by the Trump administration for arrest and deportation for his activism.

Citing a no-contact visitation policy, ICE and the private prison contractor GEO Group this week refused to allow Khalil a visit with Abdalla and Deen in which the new father would have been able to hold his son in his arms for the first time. Instead, the officials have insisted the visit could only proceed with glass separation.

"This is not just heartless," Abdalla said. "It is deliberate violence, the calculated cruelty of a government that tears families apart without remorse. And I cannot ignore the echoes of this pain in the stories of Palestinian families, torn apart by Israeli military prisons and bombs, denied dignity, denied life."

"Our struggle is not isolated. This system is unjust, and we will fight until Mahmoud is home."