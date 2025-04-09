Senate confirms Mike Huckabee as Israel envoy

Washington DC - The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Mike Huckabee, an evangelical Christian who has said Israel enjoys a divine right to the illegally occupied West Bank, as ambassador to Israel .

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Mike Huckabe as ambassador to Israel. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Huckabee will head to the US embassy in Jerusalem as Israel seizes large areas of Gaza through a genocidal military campaign that has had President Donald Trump's blessing.

The Senate voted largely on party lines to confirm Trump's nominee, with one Democrat, John Fetterman, supporting him.

Huckabee, a Baptist minister who served as governor of Arkansas and ran for president in 2008, has long been an outspoken supporter of Israel, backing calls to annex the West Bank before such talk became increasingly mainstream.

On a 2017 visit to a settlement in the West Bank, which was seized by Israel in the 1967 war, Huckabee said there was "no such thing as an occupation."

He later said that Israel "has title deed to Judea and Samaria," using a biblical term for the West Bank.

Grilled about his remarks at his confirmation hearing by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, Huckabee denied that he was backing the expulsion of Palestinians.

"I've never, never indicated that that was a part of that. I simply referenced the biblical mandate that goes all the way back to the time of Abraham, 3,500 years ago," Huckabee said.