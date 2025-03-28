Momodou Taal: Judge declines to stop government from trying to deport pro-Palestine Cornell student activist
Syracuse, New York - A judge on Thursday declined to immediately block the government from trying to deport Cornell University student activist Momodou Taal, who has been targeted by the Trump administration for his participation in campus Palestine solidarity protests.
"After carefully reviewing the limited record at this stage of the lawsuit, the Court denies the Plaintiffs' motions because they have not met their burden by a 'clear showing' that they are entitled to the 'extraordinary and drastic' remedy they seek," US District Judge Elizabeth Coombe wrote in her ruling.
Coombe said the plaintiffs had not established that she – as opposed to the immigration courts – has jurisdiction over the request for a temporary restraining order to halt Taal's removal proceedings.
Also denied was Taal's request for a nationwide injunction pausing enforcement of two Trump executive orders seen as the basis for the recent spate of attacks on pro-Palestine student protesters.
Taal, who holds British and Gambian citizenship, was ordered late last week to surrender himself to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Only after was he informed his student visa had been revoked on March 14 for supposedly "creating a hostile environment for Jewish students."
The 31-year-old doctoral student, along with Professor Mũkoma wa Ngũgĩ and PhD student Sriram Parasurama, filed a lawsuit on March 15 challenging the Trump orders they said violated their First and Fifth amendment rights.
Trump administration ramps up attacks on Palestine student protesters
Taal's case is just one of several high-profile government actions against noncitizen students over their support for Palestinian human rights.
These include the arrests of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, Georgetown University post-doctoral researcher Badar Khan Suri, and Tufts University graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, as well as the targeting of Columbia student Yunseo Chung.
Supporters have donated more than $23,000 toward Taal's legal expenses at Chuffed.org as he continues to resist detention and deportation.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Chuffed.org/Tracy McNulty