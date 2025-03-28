Momodou Taal: Judge declines to stop government from trying to deport pro-Palestine Cornell student activist

Syracuse, New York - A judge on Thursday declined to immediately block the government from trying to deport Cornell University student activist Momodou Taal, who has been targeted by the Trump administration for his participation in campus Palestine solidarity protests.

Cornell University doctoral student and activist Momodou Taal has been targeted by the Trump administration for standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine. © Screenshot/Chuffed.org/Tracy McNulty

"After carefully reviewing the limited record at this stage of the lawsuit, the Court denies the Plaintiffs' motions because they have not met their burden by a 'clear showing' that they are entitled to the 'extraordinary and drastic' remedy they seek," US District Judge Elizabeth Coombe wrote in her ruling.

Coombe said the plaintiffs had not established that she – as opposed to the immigration courts – has jurisdiction over the request for a temporary restraining order to halt Taal's removal proceedings.

Also denied was Taal's request for a nationwide injunction pausing enforcement of two Trump executive orders seen as the basis for the recent spate of attacks on pro-Palestine student protesters.

Taal, who holds British and Gambian citizenship, was ordered late last week to surrender himself to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Only after was he informed his student visa had been revoked on March 14 for supposedly "creating a hostile environment for Jewish students."

The 31-year-old doctoral student, along with Professor Mũkoma wa Ngũgĩ and PhD student Sriram Parasurama, filed a lawsuit on March 15 challenging the Trump orders they said violated their First and Fifth amendment rights.