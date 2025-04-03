Oscar-winning Palestinian director speaks at UN on Israeli violence in West Bank

New York, New York - Palestinian director Basel Adra, who won an Oscar this year for co-directing a documentary on Israeli violence in the West Bank, sounded the alarm at the UN on Thursday, saying the situation was worsening despite the film's success.

Oscar-winning Palestinian director Basel Adra (l.) sounded the alarm at the UN on Thursday over escalating Israeli violence in the West Bank. © REUTERS

Adra was invited to speak by the UN Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People at a screening of his film No Other Land.

The documentary chronicles the forced displacement of Palestinians by Israeli troops and settlers in Masafer Yatta – an area Israel declared a restricted military zone in the 1980s.

"I wanted the world to know that we live in this land, that we exist, and to see what we face on daily basis, this brutal occupation," Adra told the UN.

The film depicts events like bulldozers demolishing houses and a school, as well as the provocations by Israeli settlers on Palestinian residents – including those that escalate to violence.

After a prolonged legal battle, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled in 2022 in favor of the Israeli army, allowing the expulsion of residents from eight villages in the region.

"Even after winning the Oscar, we went back to the same reality," Adra said, adding that the situation was "only changing from worse to worse."

"Almost every day, there is settlers attacks on Masafer Yatta and all over communities across the West Bank," Adra continued.