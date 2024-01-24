Over 200 US representatives condemn South Africa's genocide case at ICJ against Israel
Washington DC - More than 200 members of the US House sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday opposing South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.
The letter was signed by 148 Republicans and 62 Democrats, who joined forces to claim that South Africa's case, presented before the ICJ in The Hague earlier this month, is "grossly unfounded."
"We write to you to express our disgust at this filing, which perpetrates false and dangerous allegations against the Jewish state," the lawmakers wrote.
"We share the administration’s position that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas terror and appreciate the strong statement of National Security Council spokesman John Kirby that the South African application is 'meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever,'" they added.
The letter was spearheaded by Republican Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey and Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning of North Carolina, with the backing of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The pro-Israel lobbying group, which has a track record of targeting progressive candidates of color, is both representatives' top 2024 campaign contributor, according to Open Secrets.
Signatories to the letter also included 2024 Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips.
US lawmakers double down amid growing calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Since Hamas' October 7 attacks, Israel has killed at least 25,490 people in Gaza and carried out violent attacks in the West Bank, which is not controlled by Hamas.
South Africa outlined the extent of Israeli officials' genocidal rhetoric and actions in a damning day of testimony before the ICJ on January 11, seeking emergency measures to halt the assault on Gaza.
The atrocities have sparked mass public demonstrations in the US and around the world for a permanent ceasefire and an end to US military and diplomatic support for Israel.
Despite wide public appeal, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush's Ceasefire Now resolution has only gained 18 co-sponsors in the House.
Meanwhile, many elected officials are doubling down on their defense of the Israeli state and its brutal military campaign against the Palestinian people.
"We vigorously denounce South Africa’s deeply hostile stance towards Israel and thoroughly reject its charge of genocide. We urge you to continue to do the same, to offer Israel all appropriate support in opposing the South African application to the ICJ, and to encourage our allies to join us in speaking out against this unfounded attack on Israel, particularly at the United Nations and in other intergovernmental organizations," the 210 lawmakers urged Blinken.
The letter came just days before a January 26 hearing in a federal case accusing Blinken, President Joe Biden, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of complicity in Israel's genocide.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire