Over 200 US representatives condemn South Africa's genocide case at ICJ against Israel

Washington DC - More than 200 members of the US House sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday opposing South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza .

Representatives Chris Smith of New Jersey and Kathy Manning of North Carolina penned a letter, signed by 208 of their colleagues, condemning South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The letter was signed by 148 Republicans and 62 Democrats, who joined forces to claim that South Africa's case, presented before the ICJ in The Hague earlier this month, is "grossly unfounded."

"We write to you to express our disgust at this filing, which perpetrates false and dangerous allegations against the Jewish state," the lawmakers wrote.

"We share the administration’s position that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas terror and appreciate the strong statement of National Security Council spokesman John Kirby that the South African application is 'meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever,'" they added.

The letter was spearheaded by Republican Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey and Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning of North Carolina, with the backing of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The pro-Israel lobbying group, which has a track record of targeting progressive candidates of color, is both representatives' top 2024 campaign contributor, according to Open Secrets.

Signatories to the letter also included 2024 Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips.