Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi vows to never surrender ahead of high-stakes court hearing

New York, New York - Ahead of a high-stakes court hearing, Palestinian activist and Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi shared a powerful message of warning and hope as the Trump administration seeks his deportation.

Pro-Palestinian activists rally for Mohsen Mahdawi and protest the Trump administration's deportation efforts outside of the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in New York City on April 15, 2025. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We stand here together under what we call a vigil, and what is a vigil for? A vigil is for mourning, and we mourn indeed. We mourn more than 60,000 Palestinians who have been murdered in the ongoing genocide that Israel is committing against my people," Mahdawi said outside the gates of Columbia on Monday.

"We mourn the consciousness of this university, the senior administration, the general counsel, and the board of trustees that has failed to protect its own community," he added.

Mahdawi was detained by ICE agents in April as he attended an interview to become an American citizen as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on noncitizen students who have taken a stand for Palestine.

The student organizer is out on bail after a federal judge ordered his release last spring.

Mahdawi criticized Columbia leadership for failing to protect him and other student activists who have exercised their right to speak out against injustice.

"The hope is still alive, and there is an opportunity for us to come together and to reclaim our university, to reform the governance in this university, to stand up for the principles and the values that we come to this university for and to stand up against any form of injustice, against tyranny, and against fascism," Mahdawi said.

"Our message has been very clear from the beginning, and we continue to say it, out loud and clear: Nobody can silence us, and nobody – nobody! – can make us surrender to fear and intimidation."