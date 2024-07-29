US "confident" of avoiding wider Israel-Hezbollah war, White House says

The US is "confident" that a war between Israel and Hezbollah can be avoided despite a deadly rocket attack in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

Washington DC - The US is confident that a wider war between Israel and Hezbollah can be avoided despite a deadly rocket attack in the annexed Golan Heights that killed 12 children, the White House said Monday.

Druze women mourn by a coffin during a funeral of a person killed in a rocket strike from Lebanon a day earlier, that Israeli authorities said killed 12 people including children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, on July 28, 2024.
US and Israeli officials had conversations at "multiple levels" over the weekend following the attack and the risk of a full-blown conflict is "exaggerated," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

"Nobody wants a broader war, and I'm confident that we'll be able to avoid such an outcome," Kirby said in a call with reporters.

"We all heard about this 'all-out war' at multiple points over the last 10 months, those predictions were exaggerated then, quite frankly, we think they're exaggerated now."

Regional tensions are soaring after the attack that Israel and the US have blamed on Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to deliver a "severe response" on Monday as he visited the site of the attack in Majdal Shams.

Kirby said the soaring tensions however should not have a bearing on talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel is battling the Iran-backed Hamas Palestinian militant group.

"We don't see any indications at this point in time here, on Monday morning, that there's going to be a significant impact," Kirby said.

