US deepens role in Israel's wars as troops arrive to deploy missile defense system against Iran

Washington DC - US troops have arrived in Israel as part of the deployment of a THAAD missile defense battery, the Pentagon said Tuesday, a move that will help protect Washington's ally but deepens US involvement in the conflict.

In this image courtesy of DVIDS a US Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launching station sits at the ready in Israel, March 4, 2019. © Cory PAYNE / DVIDS / AFP

The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system comes as Israel prepares to hit back against Iran for a major ballistic missile attack earlier this month, and the battery will boost Israeli defenses in case Tehran strikes back again.



Israel has targeted leaders of groups backed by Iran – including Hezbollah and Hamas – during the Gaza war, which has raised alarm from human rights experts over apparent war crimes and genocide. Israel has also been accused of killing Hamas's political chief on Iranian soil, which Tehran cited as part of its justification for its October strikes.

US ships and warplanes have helped defend Israel from Iranian attacks, but the deployment of the battery will put the roughly 100 US troops who will operate it – as well as the system itself – on the ground in Israel and more directly in harm's way.

"Putting US servicemembers in Israel proper shows that Washington is very visibly and tangibly committed to Israel's security and will fight if necessary," said Raphael Cohen, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation.

US President Joe Biden's administration "likely hopes that this move will increase the deterrence vis-a-vis Iran and reassure the Israelis," he added.

Cohen said the move may give the Biden administration greater leverage to shape the Israeli response to the October 1 Iranian strikes.

Israel already has an advanced, multi-layered network of air defenses, but Cohen said it has been stretched by a year of combat with the various Iran-backed groups in the region.