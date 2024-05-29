Algeria proposes UN Security Council resolution to end Israeli attacks on Rafah

New York, New York - Algeria has presented a draft resolution to UN Security Council members calling for an end to Israel's offensive in Rafah and an "immediate ceasefire," according to a draft text seen by AFP.

Algerian Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama has not specified when the resolution to stop the Israeli attacks on Rafah will go to a vote. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Defying international pressure, Israel has been conducting brutal military operations in Rafah, which is packed with people who have fled from other ravaged areas in the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip.



The draft resolution, which draws on last week's ruling by the International Court of Justice, "decides that Israel, the occupying Power, shall immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah."

It also "demands an immediate ceasefire respected by all parties, and also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

During its October 7 attack, Hamas militants took 252 Israeli hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Algeria called an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday after an Israeli strike killed 45 people at a tent camp in Rafah for displaced people on Sunday, drawing international condemnation.

A civil defense official in Gaza said another Israeli strike on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday killed at least 21 more people.