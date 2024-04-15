White House calls Iran attack on Israel "spectacular and embarrassing failure"

Washington DC - Iran's massive aerial attack on Israel was a "spectacular and embarrassing failure," the White House said Monday after US forces helped shoot down most of the missiles and drones fired by Tehran.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby responded to false claims about Iran's attack on Israel in a briefing on Monday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I've seen reporting that the Iranians meant to fail, that this spectacular and embarrassing failure was all by design," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.



"I've also seen Iran say that they provided early warning to help Israel prepare its defenses and limit any potential damage. All of this is categorically false," he added.

US officials have previously said that Iran passed a message through Switzerland to Washington saying they intended to respond to a presumed Israeli strike in Syria that killed a top Iranian general.

But Kirby said claims that Tehran passed on the timing or targets of the attack in advance were "ridiculous."

The attack showed that Iran intended "clearly to cause significant destruction and casualties," he added.