Las Vegas labor union rallies to take down Trump in 2024 election

Las Vegas, Nevada - It is the Democrats' not-so-secret weapon in Nevada – a vast union of maids, cooks, and bartenders that helped deliver this razor-tight swing state for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in 2016 and 2020.

The Culinary Union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge (pictured) is leading efforts within the union to encourage Nevadans to vote for Joe Biden. © Ronda Churchill / AFP

Now, ahead of November's election, the Culinary Union, which represents 60,000 mainly Las Vegas-based hotel and casino workers, is preparing to mobilize its formidable network against Donald Trump for a third time.

"By election day, we'll have 500 union members – men and women that are normally cleaning rooms in hotels, or cooking food, or serving drinks – out full-time, knocking on doors, registering folks to vote, taking folks to the polls," said the union's secretary-treasurer, Ted Pappageorge.

"Getting out the vote. There's no other way to win."

Nevada has become a key battleground in US presidential elections.

Democratic candidates have flocked in particular to Las Vegas, home to three-quarters of the sprawling desert state's population.

Clinton was a frequent visitor in 2016, courting hotel workers and union members in casino back rooms and employee cafeterias. It was one of the few swing states she won.

Biden prevailed in another tight race four years later. He and Vice President Kamala Harris have recently made time to march on picket lines and celebrate hard-fought new contracts with union members.

In his book Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor, author Steven Greenhouse calls the Culinary Union a "political juggernaut that has gone far in turning Nevada from red to blue."