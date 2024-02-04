Biden taunts Trump and courts Nevada after crushing first primary win: "A loser – again"

Las Vegas, Nevada – President Joe Biden set his sights Sunday on the Nevada primary, a day after his overwhelming victory in South Carolina brought a tense rematch with Donald Trump another step closer.

President Joe Biden (l.) called Donald Trump a loser after his overwhelming victory in South Carolina brings their tense presidential rematch another step closer. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & SERGIO FLORES / AFP

The 81-year-old Democrat will speak at two campaign events in the gambling city of Las Vegas on Sunday, where he is odds-on favorite in Tuesday’s vote to continue his march towards the party's nomination.

Nevada is a battleground state which has largely voted for the White House winner in recent decades and which backed Biden in 2020 by a narrow margin – less than 35,000 votes separated him from then-president Trump.

In South Carolina, Biden scored 96.2 percent in his expected win in the country's first official primary on Saturday, where Democrats were watching whether he could woo Black voters who helped propel him to the White House in 2020.

He vowed afterwards that he would make Republican rival Donald Trump a "loser" for a second time in November's election. As the results came in, Biden was at a campaign event in California, as he turns his attention to the next steps in his fight.

"Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again – and making Donald Trump a loser – again," Biden said in a statement.

He urged people to get out and vote in November, saying the stakes for the United States could not be higher if Trump manages a sensational comeback to the Oval Office.

"The stakes in this election could not be higher. There are extreme and dangerous voices at work in the country — led by Donald Trump – ho are determined to divide our nation and take us backward.

"We cannot let that happen."