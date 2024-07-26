Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman boost Deadpool & Wolverine buzz at Comic-Con

San Diego, California - Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman kicked off celebrations at the giant Comic-Con pop culture gathering Thursday with a special screening of Deadpool & Wolverine, their smutty superhero mash-up movie expected to break box office records this weekend.

Ryan Reynolds (l.) and Hugh Jackman speak onstage during Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life at Comic-Con in San Diego, California. © Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Hollywood A-listers took the stage before 6,000 screaming fans – many dressed as spandex-clad heroes and villains – who had won a lottery to attend the hot-ticket opening night event in San Diego, California.



The film brings together two wildly popular characters from the Marvel superhero movies. Reynolds's potty-mouthed Deadpool teams up with Jackman's grizzled Wolverine, from the X-Men movies.

It is widely expected to be one of the year's highest-grossing films.

"A Deadpool and Wolverine movie is quite literally something that I feel like I've waited my whole life for," said Reynolds, before introducing a surprise screening of the entire movie.

"We've been around the world with this movie, but the icing on the cake is right here, right now," added Jackman.

Out in theaters globally this weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to shatter the box office record for movies with an R rating – meaning children cannot attend without an adult.

Reynolds' anti-hero frequently "breaks the fourth wall" by speaking directly to audiences, cracking sexually explicit jokes, and sarcastically mocking the Marvel franchise and its studio Disney.

The film could gross as much as $200 million in North American theaters on its opening weekend alone, trade magazine Variety suggested.

The current record for R-rated films is held by the original Deadpool, which made $132 million in its first weekend in 2016, after also getting a Comic-Con preview.

"I remember making that movie for you," Reynolds told the die-hard superhero fans who make the pilgrimage each year to San Diego. "And I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too."