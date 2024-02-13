Elon Musk and Kremlin deny Russian army is using Starlink

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin on Monday rejected Ukraine 's claims that Russian troops fighting on the frontline were using Starlink internet terminals.

Starlink owner Elon Musk has denied claims that Russian troops are using the system in their attacks on Ukraine. © Sergei GAPON / AFP

Kyiv's GUR military intelligence agency said it had evidence that the terminals were being used on a "systematic" basis by Russian troops, accusing Moscow of "smuggling" them into the country.



Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is a network of satellites in low Earth orbit that can provide internet to remote locations, or areas that have had normal communications infrastructure disabled.

"My companies have probably done more to undermine Russia than anything," Musk said during a streamed session on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticizing US funding to Ukraine.

Musk maintained that SpaceX had taken away two thirds of Russian space launch business and that "Starlink has overwhelmingly helped Ukraine."

"It cannot be officially supplied here and is not officially supplied here," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Accordingly, it cannot be officially used here in any way," he added.