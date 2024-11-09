Ukraine eyes meeting between Zelensky and Trump after US election win

Kyiv, Ukraine - The Ukrainian government is organizing a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President-elect Donald Trump .

© Collage: Ryan M. Kelly / AFP & Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed the plans at a joint press conference with EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Saturday, days after Trump secured a historic second term in the White House.

"The dialogue between Trump and Zelensky has already been established," Sybiha said, after the two leaders were reported to have held a phone call that was also joined by billionaire Elon Musk.

Sybiha added: "We are open to further cooperation."

Axios reported, citing two sources, that the call lasted some 25 minutes and left Zelensky somewhat reassured by what he heard from Trump, without giving specifics.

Trump and Zelensky last met in New York in late September when the Ukrainian leader traveled to the US to present his "victory plan."

Key points of the plan include further Western arms deliveries to Kyiv and an invitation to join NATO in the near future.

Trump's election victory has global consequences, Sybiha emphasized.