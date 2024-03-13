US hits back at Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats against Ukraine

Washington DC - The White House said Wednesday it had seen no indications Moscow was ready to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to deploy them if Russia 's sovereignty was threatened.

Russia's rhetoric on the subject of nuclear arms has been "reckless" ever since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"We have not seen any reasons to adjust our own nuclear posture, nor any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said when asked about Putin's comments.

Putin appeared to be "restating Russia's nuclear doctrine" after he was asked during an interview about using the weapons, Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with Biden on a campaign trip to Milwaukee.

"Nevertheless, Russia's nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict," she added.

"It was Russia that brutally invaded Ukraine without provocation or justification, and we'll continue to support Ukraine as they defend their people and their territory from Russian aggression."