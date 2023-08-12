Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an extravagant Taylor Swift-themed birthday party for a TikToker's five-year-old daughter.

Viral Video of the Day

This incredible TikTok video by @malloryleerichardson shows the best gift any Swiftie could ever ask for!

From disco balls to cake pops and even pastel T Swift-inspired cookies, the party looks like it would be an absolute blast!

Many Swifties couldn't believe their eyes, commenting, "This cost more than my actual era tour tickets I think" and "Okay you need to be an event coordinator!! This is so cute omg."

Look what this daughter made her mom do:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an amazing Taylor Swift-inspired birthday party put on by a mom and her friend for a five-year-old.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an amazing Taylor Swift-inspired birthday party put on by a mom and her friend for a five-year-old.
