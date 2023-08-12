Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an extravagant Taylor Swift -themed birthday party for a TikToker's five-year-old daughter.

This incredible TikTok video by @malloryleerichardson shows the best gift any Swiftie could ever ask for!

From disco balls to cake pops and even pastel T Swift-inspired cookies, the party looks like it would be an absolute blast!

Many Swifties couldn't believe their eyes, commenting, "This cost more than my actual era tour tickets I think" and "Okay you need to be an event coordinator!! This is so cute omg."

Look what this daughter made her mom do: