Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an extravagant Taylor Swift-themed birthday party for a TikToker's five-year-old daughter.
This incredible TikTok video by @malloryleerichardson shows the best gift any Swiftie could ever ask for!
From disco balls to cake pops and even pastel T Swift-inspired cookies, the party looks like it would be an absolute blast!
Many Swifties couldn't believe their eyes, commenting, "This cost more than my actual era tour tickets I think" and "Okay you need to be an event coordinator!! This is so cute omg."
Look what this daughter made her mom do:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@malloryleerichardson