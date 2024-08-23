Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2024: Mom catches daughter doing iconic Wednesday dance!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl dramatically recreated a dance from the hit Netflix show Wednesday. Viewers can't stop laughing at her hilarious antics!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the mom walks down the steps while recording and catches her daughter in full costume doing the hilarious dance!
"they better cast her for next season," one fan wrote.
Seriously, though, her moves are just as good!
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@duranfamily