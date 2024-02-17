Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2024: Irish dancers jive to Beyoncé's new single
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible dancing duo breaking it down to a new country bop by Beyoncé!
Viral Video of the Day
Who's ready to boogie?
In the clip, the dancing brothers begin tap dancing to a new song released by Queen Bey: Texas Hold 'Em.
"Never thought I'd see Irish step dancing while Beyoncé sings country. My life is complete," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gardinerbrothers