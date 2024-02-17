Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2024: Irish dancers jive to Beyoncé's new single

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible dancing duo breaking it down to a new country bop by Beyoncé!

Who's ready to boogie?

In the clip, the dancing brothers begin tap dancing to a new song released by Queen Bey: Texas Hold 'Em.

"Never thought I'd see Irish step dancing while Beyoncé sings country. My life is complete," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of brothers tap dancing to a Beyoncé song!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gardinerbrothers

