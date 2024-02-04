Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2024: TikTokers resort to drastic measures after UMG music pull!

If you weren't aware, Universal Music Group (UMG) removed its music from TikTok this week, including some of today's most popular dance songs. Today's Viral Video of the Day gives you a comedic glimpse of what you might expect to see now as TikTokers have to get creative with their tunes.

RIP TikTok music... but get ready to LOL!

In this hilarious clip, a TikTok user named @jerseyyjoe uses an interestingly-chosen song for his dance break.

"When UMG removed all their sounds off of TikTok," he captioned the clip.

Viewers joked in response."UMG forgot that this generation can easily adapt to changes," one wrote.

Another commented, "I don’t know why I love this more."

Check it out: