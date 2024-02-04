Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2024: TikTokers resort to drastic measures after UMG music pull!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

If you weren't aware, Universal Music Group (UMG) removed its music from TikTok this week, including some of today's most popular dance songs. Today's Viral Video of the Day gives you a comedic glimpse of what you might expect to see now as TikTokers have to get creative with their tunes.

Viral Video of the Day

RIP TikTok music... but get ready to LOL!

In this hilarious clip, a TikTok user named @jerseyyjoe uses an interestingly-chosen song for his dance break.

"When UMG removed all their sounds off of TikTok," he captioned the clip.

Viewers joked in response."UMG forgot that this generation can easily adapt to changes," one wrote.

Another commented, "I don’t know why I love this more."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features what happened to one TikToker after popular music was removed from the platform this week.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features what happened to one TikToker after popular music was removed from the platform this week.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jerseyyjoe
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine! Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine!
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing! Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing!
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2024: This baby can't stop smiling – even during an X-ray! Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2024: This baby can't stop smiling – even during an X-ray!
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants! Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants!
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2024: Oops! Little boy confuses VR with reality Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2024: Oops! Little boy confuses VR with reality
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2024: Basketball hoop crashes girl's jump rope fun! Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2024: Basketball hoop crashes girl's jump rope fun!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2024: DIY ski mask is no match for sock-stealing pup! Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2024: DIY ski mask is no match for sock-stealing pup!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jerseyyjoe

More on Viral Video of the Day: