Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2024: Girl on TikTok shoves entire loaf of bread in mouth!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok star couldn't resist devouring a whole loaf of focaccia bread at a restaurant – all at once!
Viral Video of the Day
She just kneaded that tasty roll so badly!
In the viral clip, taken by popular TikToker @samramsdell5, a waiter comes by and tops the loaf with fresh truffle before she starts to dig in.
"You made my jaw start hurting," one viewer commented after watching.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2024: Singing little girl might just be the next Regina George!
Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2024: TikToker perfectly (and awkwardly) mimics dog caught on film!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samramsdell5