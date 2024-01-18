Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2024: Girl on TikTok shoves entire loaf of bread in mouth!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok star couldn't resist devouring a whole loaf of focaccia bread at a restaurant – all at once!

Viral Video of the Day

She just kneaded that tasty roll so badly!

In the viral clip, taken by popular TikToker @samramsdell5, a waiter comes by and tops the loaf with fresh truffle before she starts to dig in.

"You made my jaw start hurting," one viewer commented after watching.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a woman who tries to fit an entire loaf of focaccia in her mouth! Can she do it?
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a woman who tries to fit an entire loaf of focaccia in her mouth! Can she do it?  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samramsdell5
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samramsdell5

