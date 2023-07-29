Viral Video of the Day for July 29, 2023: Luxury dining fail caught in viral TikTok clip!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bit of a mishap at a restaurant when a special cocktail reveal goes awfully wrong.
Viral Video of the Day
A video by @felipefajardo.777 starts out with a beautiful and majestic cocktail reveal, where a waiter lifts a glass dome filled with fog up from the table.
However, things went downhill pretty quickly once the glass dome hit the cocktail glass too hard, causing a complete and utter catastrophe.
One viewer comically wrote, "NOT THE MUSIC STOPING???" Another said what many others seemed to be thinking: "now that drink did NOT need to be extra there was NO fog in there."
Check out this crazy mess:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@felipefajardo.777