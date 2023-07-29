Viral Video of the Day for July 29, 2023: Luxury dining fail caught in viral TikTok clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bit of a mishap at a restaurant when a special cocktail reveal goes awfully wrong.

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @felipefajardo.777 starts out with a beautiful and majestic cocktail reveal, where a waiter lifts a glass dome filled with fog up from the table.

However, things went downhill pretty quickly once the glass dome hit the cocktail glass too hard, causing a complete and utter catastrophe.

One viewer comically wrote, "NOT THE MUSIC STOPING???" Another said what many others seemed to be thinking: "now that drink did NOT need to be extra there was NO fog in there."

Check out this crazy mess:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a complete fail at a restaurant when a cocktail reveal turns into a cleanup on aisle 9!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a complete fail at a restaurant when a cocktail reveal turns into a cleanup on aisle 9!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@felipefajardo.777
Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2023: Hilarious pugs take on viral "lady on the plane" clip
Viral Video of the Day for July 26, 2023: TikToker's sprinkle snake surprise!
Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2023: Couple on TikTok sleep next to bear in jungle bungalow!
Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2023: Stinky Husky grosses out owner!
Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2023: Dog soars on trampoline in hilarious TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2023: Sneaky dogs flood owner's home
Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2023: Guess who's singing – Barbie edition!
Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2023: Gifted kitten sings along to favorite song in viral TikTok

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@felipefajardo.777

More on Viral Video of the Day: