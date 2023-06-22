Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2023: Golden retriever channels The Little Mermaid!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day makes a splash as an underwater "mer-dog" shows off his paw-some cosplaying skills.

Viral Video of the Day

This video takes the fish cake!

In a video by @mr_frankthegolden that has taken Instagram by storm, a lovable dog sporting a vibrant red wig steals the show as he gracefully swims and runs to the enchanting tune of Part of Your World from Disney's, The Little Mermaid.

The adorable clip quickly garnered a lot of attention, with one user commenting, "If this was 2 hours long, I still would have watched the whole thing!"

Check out this little mermaid:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible sweet golden retriever swimming to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mr_frankthegolden
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mr_frankthegolden

