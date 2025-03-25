Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad caught his daughter busting moves to a song by pop icon Charli XCX, and viewers can't get enough!

In the clip, Donnie Dimase captures his daughter, decked out in some iconic "brat" green merch, strutting outside her house.

The tiny dancer shows off her fierce moves!

Even Charli XCX herself couldn't resist, commenting, "omg she's amazing !!!!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young girl who absolutely smashed a dance to a hit Charli XCX song.
