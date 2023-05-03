Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2023: Birdhouse cam takes flight on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Birdwatching just got a whole lot funnier thanks to a viral TikTok video capturing birds and other animals from a camera-fitted birdhouse. Today's Viral Video of the Day is truly serving a bird's eye view!

Viral Video of the Day

Are you tired of the same animal videos taking over your social media feed? Well, get ready to witness something unique and hilarious.

This video by @sabrina.sustainable.life shows hilarious photos taken by a birdhouse camera with one of the funniest audio clips we've seen in ages.

One of the best parts of this video is the comical way the birds are captured. As one TikTok user commented, "My humor is broken, the crow made me cackle."

With 20.9 million views, the video proves that nature and comedy go hand-in-hand.

Fly over to the video below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features one-of-a-kind photos of birds – and other creatures – captured from a birdhouse with a camera.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features one-of-a-kind photos of birds – and other creatures – captured from a birdhouse with a camera.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrina.sustainable.life

