Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2023: Birdhouse cam takes flight on TikTok

Birdwatching just got a whole lot funnier thanks to a viral TikTok video capturing birds and other animals from a camera-fitted birdhouse. Today's Viral Video of the Day is truly serving a bird's eye view!

Are you tired of the same animal videos taking over your social media feed? Well, get ready to witness something unique and hilarious.

This video by @sabrina.sustainable.life shows hilarious photos taken by a birdhouse camera with one of the funniest audio clips we've seen in ages.

One of the best parts of this video is the comical way the birds are captured. As one TikTok user commented, "My humor is broken, the crow made me cackle."

With 20.9 million views, the video proves that nature and comedy go hand-in-hand.

Fly over to the video below: