Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2023: Dog bath bubbles over with fun
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an unforgettable doggy bathtime.
Viral Video of the Day
"Do you want to bathe my cute puppy?" this TikTok video asks. Of course we do!
The clip from user @_demiiiis features a tiny white dog being placed into the sink, and as water streams down, its puffy fur swiftly deflates.
After getting a shampoo and bubble-filled wash, the pup then is treated to a haircut that's cuter than cute.
The dog's look at the end is super sweet, and the whole vid is elevated by being set to the song Baby Shark.
Start swimming in the fun below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/_demiiiis