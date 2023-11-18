Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2023: Baby tries bacon for the first time!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a little baby's hilarious reaction to tasting a tiny piece of bacon for the first time.

Viral Video of the Day

Bacon bliss!

In the video by @sb_lozano, the baby's mother holds a small bit of bacon up to her son, and puts it in his mouth after he gets a little sniff.

At first, he doesn't quite know what to think, but after a few seconds, his eyes light up as his taste buds go through a whirlwind of flavor!

He was pleasantly surprised," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "As a person who smells literally everything before I eat it, I appreciate the little sniff test first."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby's hysterical reaction while trying bacon for the first time ever!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby's hysterical reaction while trying bacon for the first time ever!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sb_lozano
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sb_lozano

