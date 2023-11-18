Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2023: Baby tries bacon for the first time!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a little baby's hilarious reaction to tasting a tiny piece of bacon for the first time.
Viral Video of the Day
Bacon bliss!
In the video by @sb_lozano, the baby's mother holds a small bit of bacon up to her son, and puts it in his mouth after he gets a little sniff.
At first, he doesn't quite know what to think, but after a few seconds, his eyes light up as his taste buds go through a whirlwind of flavor!
He was pleasantly surprised," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "As a person who smells literally everything before I eat it, I appreciate the little sniff test first."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sb_lozano