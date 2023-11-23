Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2023: Thanksgiving turkey gets CPR in hilarious TikTok video!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who gave the perfect example of what not to do with a turkey on Thanksgiving !

It's not Thanksgiving without a little family mayhem on the side.

In the hilarious clip taken by TikToker @aubreynick, a girl stands on her kitchen island while jokingly giving CPR to a raw turkey.

"I want you to breathe in," the girl starts by saying. She then starts to give the first compression to the bird, but her hands immediately slip off!

Luckily, the girl was able to catch the turkey before it fell completely to the ground.

"why is nobody talking about how impressive that save was," one entertained viewer wrote.

Check it out: