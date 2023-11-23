Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2023: Thanksgiving turkey gets CPR in hilarious TikTok video!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who gave the perfect example of what not to do with a turkey on Thanksgiving!

Viral Video of the Day

It's not Thanksgiving without a little family mayhem on the side.

In the hilarious clip taken by TikToker @aubreynick, a girl stands on her kitchen island while jokingly giving CPR to a raw turkey.

"I want you to breathe in," the girl starts by saying. She then starts to give the first compression to the bird, but her hands immediately slip off!

Luckily, the girl was able to catch the turkey before it fell completely to the ground.

"why is nobody talking about how impressive that save was," one entertained viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day is the perfect reminder not to play with your Thanksgiving turkey before you cook it!
Today's Viral Video of the Day is the perfect reminder not to play with your Thanksgiving turkey before you cook it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aubreynick
Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2023: Meet the world's cutest sea slug! Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2023: Meet the world's cutest sea slug!
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2023: Adorable Jack Russell meets his human match! Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2023: Adorable Jack Russell meets his human match!
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2023: Jack the dog dives into the wrong holiday spirits! Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2023: Jack the dog dives into the wrong holiday spirits!
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2023: Cobweb-covered cat makes TikTok chuckle Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2023: Cobweb-covered cat makes TikTok chuckle
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2023: Baby tries bacon for the first time! Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2023: Baby tries bacon for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2023: Hilarious girl on TikTok can't get enough of her In-And-Out burger! Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2023: Hilarious girl on TikTok can't get enough of her In-And-Out burger!
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2023: Man tiptoes into trouble after trying to sneak past his wife! Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2023: Man tiptoes into trouble after trying to sneak past his wife!
Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2023: This family cannot be trusted with beignets! Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2023: This family cannot be trusted with beignets!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aubreynick

More on Viral Video of the Day: