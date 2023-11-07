Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2023: Gorilla stares in awe at YouTube clip played by young zoo goers!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Louisville, Kentucky - Today's Viral Video of the Day shows two kids at the Louisville Zoo holding up their iPad to show a gorilla YouTube videos of other gorillas playing!

Viral Video of the Day

Gorillas are smarter than you may think!

In the TikTok clip by @gertiemusic, the gorilla, named Jelani can be seen intently watching videos of gorillas playing with other gorillas.

He occasionally taps on the glass of his enclosure with two fingers, almost as if to encourage the kids to keep scrolling and play something new!

One viewer hysterically commented, "Lol it looks like he wants them to keep scrolling through videos when he taps on the window. Reminds me of when I show my husband TikToks."

Another wrote, "I just want to give him all the cuddles." Who wouldn't want to hug this gentle giant?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the heartwarming moment when a gorilla joins in to watch an iPad video with a pair of kids!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gertiemusic

