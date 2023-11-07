Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2023: Gorilla stares in awe at YouTube clip played by young zoo goers!

Louisville, Kentucky - Today's Viral Video of the Day shows two kids at the Louisville Zoo holding up their iPad to show a gorilla YouTube videos of other gorillas playing!

Gorillas are smarter than you may think!

In the TikTok clip by @gertiemusic, the gorilla, named Jelani can be seen intently watching videos of gorillas playing with other gorillas.

He occasionally taps on the glass of his enclosure with two fingers, almost as if to encourage the kids to keep scrolling and play something new!

One viewer hysterically commented, "Lol it looks like he wants them to keep scrolling through videos when he taps on the window. Reminds me of when I show my husband TikToks."



Another wrote, "I just want to give him all the cuddles." Who wouldn't want to hug this gentle giant?

Check it out: