Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2024: Owners catch dog's funny response to Trump vs. Harris debate!
Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of pet owners hilariously "catch" their dog's shocked expression during the debate between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Viral Video of the Day
In the Instagram clip, the dog's eyes open dramatically while a bone hangs out of his mouth.
Meanwhile, in the background, audio of Trump saying, "They're eating the dogs."
"He reminds me of those elderly people you see in the old folks homes screaming at the T.V.," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2024: Girl roomies try to see who runs the fastest in hilarious clip!
Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2024: Dog "saves" owner from getting arrested with cute looks
Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2024: Boyfriend thinks he's home alone – but turns out to be very wrong!
Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2024: Baby doxie dog falls in love with owner at first sight!
Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2024: Mini horse catches fireworks for first time – and shooting star!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@all_healthcare_