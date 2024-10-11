Dog owner attempts to get brazen pooch out of the pool as Hurricane Milton approaches

Florida - While most people fled the horror storm Milton or hunkered down in their homes as best they could, this sassy dog showed little interest in the fact that the state of Florida was being hit by a major hurricane.

While most fled Hurricane Milton or hunkered down in their homes as best they could, this sassy dog showed little interest in the approaching storm. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kimberlyclark78

Hurricane Milton hit the Sunshine State this week, causing major destruction and loss of life.

Residents were evacuated, sheltered in place, and still others paid little attention to the storm.

One of these was Golden Retriever Duke, who lives with his owners in Central Florida.

The four-legged friend had already made a name for himself on social media before the hurricane, as he showed a particular fondness for the family pool.

But this time, the hobby was a bit too much for his owner.



In a recent video, the brazen dog can be seen floating in the water, completely relaxed as the hurricane approaches.



His owner Kimberly Clark, who usually supports and celebrates her pet's visits to the pool, was more than worried about Duke this time.