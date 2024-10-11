Dog owner attempts to get brazen pooch out of the pool as Hurricane Milton approaches
Florida - While most people fled the horror storm Milton or hunkered down in their homes as best they could, this sassy dog showed little interest in the fact that the state of Florida was being hit by a major hurricane.
Hurricane Milton hit the Sunshine State this week, causing major destruction and loss of life.
Residents were evacuated, sheltered in place, and still others paid little attention to the storm.
One of these was Golden Retriever Duke, who lives with his owners in Central Florida.
The four-legged friend had already made a name for himself on social media before the hurricane, as he showed a particular fondness for the family pool.
But this time, the hobby was a bit too much for his owner.
In a recent video, the brazen dog can be seen floating in the water, completely relaxed as the hurricane approaches.
His owner Kimberly Clark, who usually supports and celebrates her pet's visits to the pool, was more than worried about Duke this time.
Viral TikTok video shows Duke the dog in the pool during hurricane
In the clip, she scolds the furry friend incessantly and begs him to get out of the pool.
In the background, you can already hear heavy gusts of wind and see how the sky has darkened suspiciously.
She had actually let the pup outside shortly beforehand so that he could do his business before the weather got too bad.
Naturally, Duke escaped into the garden again to take his beloved bath.
For Kimberly, however, the weather was no fun at all and she announced that her partner would be along shortly to get Duke out of the pool as the dog made little attempt to get out of the water on his own despite the rant.
The clip naturally went viral on TikTok and racked up over 3.7 million views and counting.
"The fact that dogs can sense storms and he does not give a damn," wrote one commenter.
In a follow-up video, the dog owner was fortunately able to give the all-clear. She and her family had survived the hurricane unscathed.
And even more good news for the pups – their beloved pool had not been damaged by the storm.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@kimberlyclark78