Rabbits in costumes: Farm undergoes an adorably spooky Halloween makeover!

Corydon, Indiana - Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year, and one farmer decided to make the holiday extra special with the help of her farm animals !

A farmer has revealed the spooky makeover she gave her hobby farm for Halloween. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eggsandbunnies

Carrie Turner has lovingly designed a rabbit hutch on her hobby farm, which she calls her "bunny village."

In it, various small houses, beds, and activities are prepared for the animals.

For Halloween, however, the farmer has decided to take things to the next level.

To celebrate the holiday properly, Carrie decorated the entire cage with a spooky makeover!

She uploaded the final result of this in a short video on TikTok, where you can see how the little houses are lit up with purple lights, spider webs, and pumpkins to create the perfect Halloween atmosphere.

Inside the cage are scattered all sorts of small and larger figures, such as a small monster, jack-o'-lanterns, and illuminated ghosts.