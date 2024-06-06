Cleveland Zoo's super gorilla mama Freddy reaches exciting milestone!

Cleveland, Ohio - Baby gorilla Jameela's adoptive mom, Freddy, is a rock star. The zoo helped Freddy celebrate a big milestone on Wednesday: this amazing animal just turned 50!

Cleveland Zoo's super gorilla foster mama Freddy is now 50! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@clemetzoo

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's amazing lowland gorilla, Fredrika – called Freddy by her keepers – turned 50 on Wednesday.

Her care team celebrated by giving Freddy lots of special enrichment, including multiple boxes for her and her adoptive babies to open.

The zoo shared a super sweet video of Freddy excitedly ripping open her gifts on Instagram, and followers loved how her adoptive toddler Kyembe couldn't resist playing with his mama's special treats.

This 50-year-old gorilla recently made headlines after she stepped up and took on another foster baby, the little gorilla Jameela from Fort Worth, Texas. Jameela's mother didn't display the necessary behavior after the baby came into the world through an emergency c-section, and the other females in the Fort Worth Troop didn't claim her.

Freddy, on the other hand, immediately scooped the little Jameela into her arms and held her close.