2024 Emmys: Celebs take on latest fashion trends for red carpet extravaganza!

Television's top stars put on their Sunday best on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards gala! Here are some of the best fashion looks of the night from stars like Meryl Streep (l.), Jennifer Aniston (c.), and Selena Gomez (r.) © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, & Unique Nicole / AFP The 76th Primetime Emmys is back in its regular September time slot after twin Hollywood strikes delayed last year's ceremony to January.

From pop star Selena Gomez to Oscar winner Jodie Foster and Marvel superheroine Brie Larson, the red carpet was packed with huge stars and their fabulous takes on the latest trends in fashion and beauty. This season, the clothes were all about the It colors of the moment – reds, black, blues, and metallics – plus some offbeat shoulder silhouettes, sculptural accents, peplums a-plenty, and long billowing gowns. Music Jane's Addiction concert ends in brawl as rock stars come to blows on stage! Here is a glimpse of the top looks seen at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles!

Ladies in red

Shogun star Anna Sawai (l.) and Sofia Vergara (r.) went with va-va-voom red strapless gowns. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Frederic J. BROWN / AFP Classic red to match the red carpet is a perennial style winner.

Shogun star Anna Sawai was ready for her close-up – she accepted her Emmy for best actress in a drama in a fire-engine red strapless Vera Wang gown with a flounce just below the hips. Sofia Vergara, nominated for her performance as a notorious Colombian drug lord in Griselda, rocked a strapless ruched red Dolce & Gabbana gown with a plunging neckline. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted kissing after bombshell split! And Ayo Edibiri, a winner at the last Emmys for her work on The Bear and a nominee again on Sunday, looked glam in a strapless printed red, black and yellow Bottega Veneta gown with a high slit.

Black and blue

(L-r) Actors Selena Gomez, Jodie Foster, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Brie Larson showed that black and blue are always on point for Hollywood events – like the Emmys! © Collage: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Michael TRAN / AFP Black is always on point for Hollywood events, but blue also was everywhere at the Emmys.

Selena Gomez, a first-time acting nominee for Only Murders in the Building, wowed in a form-fitting Ralph Lauren black velvet gown with a glittering silver halter neckline and a train. Sheryl Lee Ralph, a past Emmy winner and a nominee again Sunday for Abbott Elementary, looked sleek in a black Versace gown with a similar halter neckline. Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who won her first Emmy for best actress in a limited series for True Detective: Night Country, stunned in a sleeveless midnight blue gown with a slim belt and asymmetrical bodice. And Brie Larson, nominated in Foster's category for Lessons in Chemistry, adopted the peplum trend – and a very demure look – in a beaded blue Chanel gown with thin sparkling straps, a full skirt and a sweet black bow at the waist.

Mesmerizing metallics

Actors Gillian Anderson (l.), Nicola Coughlan (c.), and Jennifer Aniston (r.) all chose glittering silver getups for the Emmys red carpet. © Collage: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Unique Nicole / AFP Glittering silver and gold looks definitely felt like a trend on the red carpet.

Jennifer Aniston, once again nominated for best actress in a drama for The Morning Show, sparkled in a sheer silvery strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with intricate pearl beading. Her hair was down and loose – a style seen on many of television's leading ladies. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, a presenter at the Emmys, glimmered in an off-the-shoulder silver Prabal Gurung sequin gown with the on-trend sculpted peplum at the waist. And Gillian Anderson, of X-Files fame, shimmered in a silver gown with a square neckline and a full skirt.

Best of the rest

Oscar winners Meryl Streep (c.) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (r.) wowed in fun silhouettes and pastel colors as Kurumi Nakata (l.) rocked a traditional Japanese Kimono. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Meryl Streep, a nominee for her work on Only Murders in the Building, wins the award for best menswear look with a powder pink Barbiecore power suit with a double-breasted jacket and a pussy bow blouse.

Actress Kurumi Nakata, the wife of Shogun star Tadanobu Asano, brought a touch of the show to the red carpet in a traditional Japanese kimono. And Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, a presenter on Sunday, brightened up the stage in a yellow hooded gown with one sleeve and ruching at the waist. A diamond serpent necklace completed the stunning look.