Angel Reese back at it again with dramatic hair transformation

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The basketball world, while hardly surprised, is still buzzing with excitement as Angel Reese has once again changed her hairstyle.

After sporting a lighter brown color last week, LSU hooper Angel Reese has now gone back to her natural black hair. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

After sporting a lighter brown color just last week, the LSU power forward has now gone back to her natural black hair.



Angel is known for changing her hair as frequently as the clock ticks.

Wisely, she opts for luxurious lace-fronts, allowing her to safely change her hair as often as she pleases without harming her natural locks.

Her latest look is a shoulder-length wet and wavy style, causing a fan frenzy as if they've never seen her hair antics before!

"Lookin exotic fshooo my favvvv," one fan wrote.

"Definitely giving Barbie," another added.

"miss keep her hair done got her hair done againnnnn gawdddd dammmmm," another raved.

Amid the big change off the court, Angel is gearing up for a high-stakes tournament with her fellow hoopers.