Angel Reese back at it again with dramatic hair transformation
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The basketball world, while hardly surprised, is still buzzing with excitement as Angel Reese has once again changed her hairstyle.
After sporting a lighter brown color just last week, the LSU power forward has now gone back to her natural black hair.
Angel is known for changing her hair as frequently as the clock ticks.
Wisely, she opts for luxurious lace-fronts, allowing her to safely change her hair as often as she pleases without harming her natural locks.
Her latest look is a shoulder-length wet and wavy style, causing a fan frenzy as if they've never seen her hair antics before!
"Lookin exotic fshooo my favvvv," one fan wrote.
"Definitely giving Barbie," another added.
"miss keep her hair done got her hair done againnnnn gawdddd dammmmm," another raved.
Amid the big change off the court, Angel is gearing up for a high-stakes tournament with her fellow hoopers.
Angel Reese and LSU Tigers prepare for March Madness
After failing to clinch the SEC title last weekend against South Carolina, Angel Reese and the rest of LSU women's basketball will now prepare for March Madness at the end of the month.
The defending national champions are currently ranked No. 8 and are expected to maintain a higher seed in the tournament bracket.
March Madness is set to begin with the First Four rounds on March 20 and 21.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10