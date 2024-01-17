Angel Reese challenges boo Cam'Ron Fletcher to epic hoops battle

LSU hooper Angel Reese has playfully thrown down the gauntlet to her hooper boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, challenging him to a showdown on the court.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU hooper Angel Reese has playfully thrown down the gauntlet to her hooper boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, challenging him to a showdown on the court.

LSU hooper Angel Reese has playfully thrown down the gauntlet to her hooper boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, challenging him to a showdown on the court.
LSU hooper Angel Reese has playfully thrown down the gauntlet to her hooper boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, challenging him to a showdown on the court.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/angelreese10

In a TikTok and Instagram ad that went viral on Tuesday, the NCAA champion got fans going nuts, widely anticipating a b-ball battle with Fletcher.

Sponsored by One Brands, the spirited Reese, describing herself as "team spicy" for keeping things lively, directly challenged her boo, saying, "I'm calling you out because I want to see your trick shot!"

But the college athlete didn't stop at the hardcourt challenge; she added a twist by nailing a backward dunk that grabbed the attention of fans.

Haley Cavinder pops off on Cowboys haters!
Cavinder twins Haley Cavinder pops off on Cowboys haters!

Her video soared to over a million views on Instagram alone, amassing tens of thousands of likes and comments across both Instagram and TikTok.

Will Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher face off on the basketball court?

Fans couldn't help but to notice the impressive dunk Angel Reese performed in the viral Instagram ad.
Fans couldn't help but to notice the impressive dunk Angel Reese performed in the viral Instagram ad.  © Screenshot / Instagram / AngelReese10

Angel Reese now has fans rallied us as they wait for Cam'Ron Fletcher to hit the court and give Reese what she's asking for.

But aside from the battle, fans couldn't help but notice that spicy dunk she hit.

"Ik she ain't just reverse dunk onna 10 ft rim…," one fan wrote in shock on Instagram.

Cavinder twins' wild birthday shenanigans go viral!
Cavinder twins Cavinder twins' wild birthday shenanigans go viral!

"Doing a reverse is crazy," another added.

"Wait did she backwards dunk that mf?" another questioned.

In the meantime, fans can catch Reese showcasing her skills back in action this Thursday, facing off against Alabama on the road.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/angelreese10

More on Angel Reese: