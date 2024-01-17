Angel Reese challenges boo Cam'Ron Fletcher to epic hoops battle
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU hooper Angel Reese has playfully thrown down the gauntlet to her hooper boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, challenging him to a showdown on the court.
In a TikTok and Instagram ad that went viral on Tuesday, the NCAA champion got fans going nuts, widely anticipating a b-ball battle with Fletcher.
Sponsored by One Brands, the spirited Reese, describing herself as "team spicy" for keeping things lively, directly challenged her boo, saying, "I'm calling you out because I want to see your trick shot!"
But the college athlete didn't stop at the hardcourt challenge; she added a twist by nailing a backward dunk that grabbed the attention of fans.
Her video soared to over a million views on Instagram alone, amassing tens of thousands of likes and comments across both Instagram and TikTok.
Will Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher face off on the basketball court?
Angel Reese now has fans rallied us as they wait for Cam'Ron Fletcher to hit the court and give Reese what she's asking for.
But aside from the battle, fans couldn't help but notice that spicy dunk she hit.
"Ik she ain't just reverse dunk onna 10 ft rim…," one fan wrote in shock on Instagram.
"Doing a reverse is crazy," another added.
"Wait did she backwards dunk that mf?" another questioned.
In the meantime, fans can catch Reese showcasing her skills back in action this Thursday, facing off against Alabama on the road.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/angelreese10