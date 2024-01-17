Angel Reese challenges boo Cam'Ron Fletcher to epic hoops battle

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU hooper Angel Reese has playfully thrown down the gauntlet to her hooper boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, challenging him to a showdown on the court.

In a TikTok and Instagram ad that went viral on Tuesday, the NCAA champion got fans going nuts, widely anticipating a b-ball battle with Fletcher.



Sponsored by One Brands, the spirited Reese, describing herself as "team spicy" for keeping things lively, directly challenged her boo, saying, "I'm calling you out because I want to see your trick shot!"

But the college athlete didn't stop at the hardcourt challenge; she added a twist by nailing a backward dunk that grabbed the attention of fans.

Her video soared to over a million views on Instagram alone, amassing tens of thousands of likes and comments across both Instagram and TikTok.