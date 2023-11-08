Angel Reese dishes on her surprising hot takes in viral Q&A

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In a video where Angel Reese spilled the beans on her favorite and least favorite things, fans couldn't help but go wild over her surprising answers.

The internet has been abuzz with the shocking upset of No. 1 LSU against No. 20 Colorado on Monday, but superstar Angel Reese is trending for a whole different set of reasons!

Reese treated fans to a fun Q&A video with Bleacher Report before the big showdown, and her answers are causing quite a stir on social media.

Since it was first shared on Tuesday evening, her rapid-fire responses have garnered over a million views on TikTok alone.

While she revealed that former LSU hooper and NBA Legend Shaq was her favorite alum and most famous friend, it was her surprising answers about her least favorite drills and late-night snacks that truly caught everyone's attention.

The basketball star confessed that she hates 2-line layup practice drills, while her love for late-night candy corn indulgence left everyone quite surprised.