Angel Reese opens up about death threats in shocking March Madness speech

Albany, New York - Angel Reese had the sports world in shock after revealing personal matters she's dealt with since winning the NCAA title last season.

It was a tough loss for Reese and defending national champions LSU on Monday night against Iowa.

After the game, things took an unexpected turn when Reese took to the media and revealed shocking information that wrenched the hearts of many.

The 21-year-old hooper shared that while she will continue to be unapologetically herself in hopes of inspiring young girls, she has been a victim of cyberbullying and abuse since winning the national title last year.

"I've been through so much. I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times," Reese told reporters on Monday. "Death threats. I've been sexualized. I've been threatened. I've been so many things, and I've stood strong every single time.

She added: "I try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be for them. I just want everyone to know I'm still human. All of this has happened since I won the national championship."

Reese's vulnerable message about the extended cruelty she's faced led to a swift wave of support from fans online, who offered an outpouring of support and words of encouragement.