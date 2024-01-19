Angel Reese drops playful message to boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese's latest TikTok has fans buzzing with excitement as they've cracked the code behind her mysterious message.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is THAT girl!

Angel Reese's latest TikTok has fans buzzing with excitement as they've cracked the code behind her mysterious message.
Angel Reese's latest TikTok has fans buzzing with excitement as they've cracked the code behind her mysterious message.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The LSU hooper's latest TikTok has fans buzzing with excitement as they've cracked the code behind her mysterious message – it's all about her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher!

In Friday's clip, where Reese took on the role of a "passenger princess," she cruised to the beats of Flo Milli's hit song, Never Lose Me.

As the rapper belts out the lyrics, "Never had a b***h like me," Reese responded with a series of cheerful "uh-huh, okay," playfully confirming that she's hearing the lyrics correctly.

Selena Gomez channels disco chic fashion in throwback photo
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez channels disco chic fashion in throwback photo

The basketball star continued to repeat her responses before rocking out to the song's chorus, leaving fans thoroughly entertained.

With her impressive basketball skills, wealth, and modeling career, Reese is undeniably a cut above the rest, making it clear that her boyfriend is one lucky guy!

Angel Reese gets fans buzzing over new TikTok

Angel Reese's fans loved her playful new TikTok.
Angel Reese's fans loved her playful new TikTok.  © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Reese's fans took to the comments of the viral video reaffirming that she's nothing to play with!

"never had a whatttt," one fan hyped.

"Put some respect on her nameee," one fan wrote.

Doja Cat allegedly suffered horrific abuse at the hands of her older brother
Doja Cat Doja Cat allegedly suffered horrific abuse at the hands of her older brother

"The only correct way to listen to this song," another said.


On Thursday night, Angel Reese showed out on the court against Alabama, leading the Tigers to a dominant 78-58 win against the Crimson Tide.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

More on Angel Reese: