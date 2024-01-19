Angel Reese drops playful message to boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese's latest TikTok has fans buzzing with excitement as they've cracked the code behind her mysterious message. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The LSU hooper's latest TikTok has fans buzzing with excitement as they've cracked the code behind her mysterious message – it's all about her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher!

In Friday's clip, where Reese took on the role of a "passenger princess," she cruised to the beats of Flo Milli's hit song, Never Lose Me.

As the rapper belts out the lyrics, "Never had a b***h like me," Reese responded with a series of cheerful "uh-huh, okay," playfully confirming that she's hearing the lyrics correctly.

The basketball star continued to repeat her responses before rocking out to the song's chorus, leaving fans thoroughly entertained.

With her impressive basketball skills, wealth, and modeling career, Reese is undeniably a cut above the rest, making it clear that her boyfriend is one lucky guy!