Angel Reese drops scathing response to haters in latest TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - One thing about Angel Reese is for sure: she couldn't care less about the haters!

LSU hoops star Angel Reese reminded her haters just how unbothered she is in a viral TikTok that left them eating their words. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Amid her whirlwind hoops season, Reese juggled more than just basketball – she had to shoulder the weight of harsh critics, too.



But did she let that slow her down? Not a chance!

With the grace of a seasoned pro, Reese brushed off the negativity like flecks of dust on her jersey, cultivating an "unbothered" vibe that left haters scratching their heads.

In a viral TikTok shared Tuesday, when asked if she gives a darn about the hate, the college hooper responded with an audio clip that left her critics eating their words.

"I don't care. Like, they're always ugly. They're always either ugly, fat, or losers," the audio says.

Reese isn't about to lose sleep over a few naysayers. And guess what? She's just declared for the WNBA Draft, where she's poised to shake up the game as a surefire top-10 pick.