Angel Reese drops scathing response to haters in latest TikTok

LSU hoops star Angel Reese reminded her haters just how unbothered she is in a viral TikTok that left them eating their words.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - One thing about Angel Reese is for sure: she couldn't care less about the haters!

LSU hoops star Angel Reese reminded her haters just how unbothered she is in a viral TikTok that left them eating their words.
LSU hoops star Angel Reese reminded her haters just how unbothered she is in a viral TikTok that left them eating their words.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Amid her whirlwind hoops season, Reese juggled more than just basketball – she had to shoulder the weight of harsh critics, too.

But did she let that slow her down? Not a chance!

With the grace of a seasoned pro, Reese brushed off the negativity like flecks of dust on her jersey, cultivating an "unbothered" vibe that left haters scratching their heads.

Angel Reese reveals what she's been up to since March Madness exit
Angel Reese Angel Reese reveals what she's been up to since March Madness exit

In a viral TikTok shared Tuesday, when asked if she gives a darn about the hate, the college hooper responded with an audio clip that left her critics eating their words.

"I don't care. Like, they're always ugly. They're always either ugly, fat, or losers," the audio says.

Reese isn't about to lose sleep over a few naysayers. And guess what? She's just declared for the WNBA Draft, where she's poised to shake up the game as a surefire top-10 pick.

Where will Angel Reese land in the WNBA Draft?

The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx can emerge as great landing spots for Angel Reese (l.) in the upcoming WNBA Draft.
The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx can emerge as great landing spots for Angel Reese (l.) in the upcoming WNBA Draft.  © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is poised to be the top pick for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

This leaves Angel Reese in a competitive race with notable stars like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwards for the remaining top selections.

The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx emerge as potential landing spots for Reese.

Olivia Dunne dances her way to NCAA championships
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne dances her way to NCAA championships

These teams offer her the opportunity for development, particularly in refining her outside shooting skills, under the guidance of their coaching staff.

The WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday, April 15.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

More on Angel Reese: