Angel Reese drops scathing response to haters in latest TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - One thing about Angel Reese is for sure: she couldn't care less about the haters!
Amid her whirlwind hoops season, Reese juggled more than just basketball – she had to shoulder the weight of harsh critics, too.
But did she let that slow her down? Not a chance!
With the grace of a seasoned pro, Reese brushed off the negativity like flecks of dust on her jersey, cultivating an "unbothered" vibe that left haters scratching their heads.
In a viral TikTok shared Tuesday, when asked if she gives a darn about the hate, the college hooper responded with an audio clip that left her critics eating their words.
"I don't care. Like, they're always ugly. They're always either ugly, fat, or losers," the audio says.
Reese isn't about to lose sleep over a few naysayers. And guess what? She's just declared for the WNBA Draft, where she's poised to shake up the game as a surefire top-10 pick.
Where will Angel Reese land in the WNBA Draft?
Caitlin Clark of Iowa is poised to be the top pick for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA Draft.
This leaves Angel Reese in a competitive race with notable stars like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwards for the remaining top selections.
The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx emerge as potential landing spots for Reese.
These teams offer her the opportunity for development, particularly in refining her outside shooting skills, under the guidance of their coaching staff.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday, April 15.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10