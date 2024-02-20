Angel Reese proves cover girl status with majestic behind-the-scenes clip

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has the TikTok world in a frenzy with her latest dazzling post!

Continuing to ride high, Angel Reese treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at her latest magazine cover shoot, dazzling fans with her beauty. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Last week, Angel Reese lit up social media by revealing she was the newest cover star of Women's Health Magazine.

Her Instagram post, featuring a carousel of playful photos from the shoot, was pure excitement.

Continuing to ride high, the LSU hooper treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the photo shoot, dazzling everyone with her majestic beauty.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral on Tuesday, Reese rocked several stunning white outfits, sending fans into a frenzy of admiration.

"They're not mad at you. They're mad it's YOU," the caption read.

The power forward struck poses with fans blowing her long hair like Pocahontas, creating a scene straight out of a movie!