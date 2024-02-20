Angel Reese proves cover girl status with majestic behind-the-scenes clip

Continuing to ride high, Angel Reese treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at her latest magazine cover shoot, dazzling fans with her beauty.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has the TikTok world in a frenzy with her latest dazzling post!

Last week, Angel Reese lit up social media by revealing she was the newest cover star of Women's Health Magazine.

Her Instagram post, featuring a carousel of playful photos from the shoot, was pure excitement.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral on Tuesday, Reese rocked several stunning white outfits, sending fans into a frenzy of admiration.

"They're not mad at you. They're mad it's YOU," the caption read.

The power forward struck poses with fans blowing her long hair like Pocahontas, creating a scene straight out of a movie!

Angel Reese wows with new magazine shoot

Angel Reese dazzled fans with her behind-the-scenes clip sparking an outpouring of comments and admiration.
Angel Reese dazzled fans with her behind-the-scenes clip sparking an outpouring of comments and admiration.  © Screenshot / TikTok / AngelReese10

Angel Reese continued to captivate fans with her behind-the-scenes clip, mirroring the allure of her magazine cover and prompting a flood of praise in hundreds of comments!

"angel literally," one fan wrote.

"Giving Aaliyah," another complimented, comparing Reese to the late R&B singer.

"i love your style so much," one fan adored.

Still making big headlines on the court, Reese will be back on the hardwood on Wednesday against Kentucky at home.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

