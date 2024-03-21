Angel Reese reveals reveals glam new hair for March Madness

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is all glammed for LSU hoops' First Round game in the March Madness Tournament.

Angel Reese has fans going nuts after revealing the hairstyle she'll debut when she takes the court on Friday against Rice in the March Madness tournament. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The 21-year-old athlete is ready to hit the court on Friday against Rice, and she's bringing a fierce new look to the showdown.

On Wednesday, she shared several TikTok videos revealing a wet and wavy natural hairstyle for the tournament.

Fans are loving her new look, with one commenting, "U look GORGEOUS."

Another fan dubbed her the "baddest bayou Barbie of them all," while another simply raved, "You look so good bae."

The hooper is certainly no stranger to changing up her hair, having already debuted several different colors this year alone!

It seems she also got a trim to freshen up her previous hairstyle, just in time for tip-off.

As the SEC Player of the Year, Reese is one of the biggest players to watch in this year's March Madness, which will also feature the new NCAA all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark.