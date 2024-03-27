Angel Reese swishes Sweet 16 Deal on fu merchandise
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball star Angel Reese is celebrating her Sweet 16 March Madness appearance in style!
The 6-foot-3 power forward, known for her unique off-court fashion sense, has launched a line of apparel that lets fans dazzle like the hooper herself.
Earlier this year, Reese released her favorite merchandise "must-haves," including shirts and hoodies featuring her signature slogan.
Now, in celebration of the LSU Lady Tigers advancing to the Sweet 16 March Madness Round, all of her apparel is discounted.
Reese announced the 16% off deal on Instagram with the clever discount code: Sweet16.
Grab your favorite pieces and show your support for Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers in this exciting tournament run!
Will Angel Reese get a rematch against Caitlin Clark?
LSU and Iowa are on a collision course this March Madness, poised for a potential rematch of last year's NCAA championship game.
Both teams have advanced to the Sweet 16, with LSU scheduled to take on UCLA and Iowa gearing up to face Colorado on Saturday.Should both LSU and Iowa emerge victorious in their upcoming matchups, they will meet in the Elite Eight.
The stakes will be high, as the winner will secure a coveted spot in the Final Four.
Basketball fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of this epic showdown between two powerhouse programs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10