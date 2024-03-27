Angel Reese swishes Sweet 16 Deal on fu merchandise

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball star Angel Reese is celebrating her Sweet 16 March Madness appearance in style!

In celebration of the LSU Lady Tigers advancing to the Sweet 16 March Madness Round, Angel Reese has all of her fan apparel discounted at a fun 16% off. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

The 6-foot-3 power forward, known for her unique off-court fashion sense, has launched a line of apparel that lets fans dazzle like the hooper herself.



Earlier this year, Reese released her favorite merchandise "must-haves," including shirts and hoodies featuring her signature slogan.

Now, in celebration of the LSU Lady Tigers advancing to the Sweet 16 March Madness Round, all of her apparel is discounted.

Reese announced the 16% off deal on Instagram with the clever discount code: Sweet16.

Grab your favorite pieces and show your support for Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers in this exciting tournament run!