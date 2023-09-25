Arch Manning Week 4 decision angers Texas Longhorns fans
Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning ever see the light of day on the football field this season?
Despite being one of the most highly sought-after recruits in college football history, Arch Manning, a freshman quarterback on the Texas Longhorns, has yet to make an appearance on the field in the first four weeks of the 2023 season.
During the offseason, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that Manning would redshirt this season, which means he can only appear in four games at most, or else he will lose that status.
But as the Longhorns prepare for much tougher games without Manning in any thought of playing, it seems as if his chances of playing this season are already over.
Saturday's 38-6 win over Baylor looked like another great opportunity for Manning to take snaps for the first time this season. Instead, it was backup Maalik Murphy who replaced starter Quinn Ewers when the game was in hand.
Fans were eager to watch the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning after spotting him take snaps on the sideline late in the game. Instead, their hopes were crushed, leading to some serious rage from the college football fans on Twitter.
Texas fans' angry reactions to Arch Manning's playing time make waves over the internet
Texas Longhorn fans were not happy seeing Manning sidelined throughout the entire Baylor showdown, and they didn't hesitate to share their frustration online.
"Dear Sark, Please put Arch in. Sincerely, Longhorns fans everywhere," one fan tweeted.
"Can Texas bring in arch manning," another added.
"Sark has the chance to really piss Texas fans off by putting Arch in during a road game," another fan wrote.
On Saturday, Arch Manning and Texas football will face off against Kansas at 3:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP