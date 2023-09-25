Arch Manning Week 4 decision angers Texas Longhorns fans

Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning ever see the light of day on the football field this season?

Texas Longhorn fans were furious as Arch Manning stayed on the sidelines during Week 4, dashing their hopes of seeing the touted freshman play.

Despite being one of the most highly sought-after recruits in college football history, Arch Manning, a freshman quarterback on the Texas Longhorns, has yet to make an appearance on the field in the first four weeks of the 2023 season.

During the offseason, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that Manning would redshirt this season, which means he can only appear in four games at most, or else he will lose that status.

But as the Longhorns prepare for much tougher games without Manning in any thought of playing, it seems as if his chances of playing this season are already over.

Saturday's 38-6 win over Baylor looked like another great opportunity for Manning to take snaps for the first time this season. Instead, it was backup Maalik Murphy who replaced starter Quinn Ewers when the game was in hand.

Fans were eager to watch the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning after spotting him take snaps on the sideline late in the game. Instead, their hopes were crushed, leading to some serious rage from the college football fans on Twitter.