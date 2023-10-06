Why is Arch Manning likely to stay benched this season?

Austin, Texas - Sorry, Texas Longhorn fans, but it looks like Arch Manning isn't going to be playing this season!

Yes, you read that right. Arch Manning will not be taking a single snap in college football during the 2023-2024 season.

And the reason?

Starter Quinn Ewers is on fire! After struggling with injuries and a slow start last year, Ewers appears to be the answer to whatever the Longhorns have been missing since they disappeared from national relevancy in college football.

Ewers has led the Longhorns to their first win over Alabama since 1982 and become the first non-SEC passer to ever achieve 250+ passing yards and two touchdowns on Alabama's home territory during Nick Saban's tenure.

Texas is currently undefeated heading into week 6 and has been building impressive momentum each week.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has no reason to take Ewers out of play. If the passer were to be sidelined for any reason, the Longhorns would likely put up their second best passer, Maalik Murphy.