Why is Arch Manning likely to stay benched this season?
Austin, Texas - Sorry, Texas Longhorn fans, but it looks like Arch Manning isn't going to be playing this season!
Yes, you read that right. Arch Manning will not be taking a single snap in college football during the 2023-2024 season.
Though it wasn't anticipated in the preseason, the decision to bench Manning for the remainder of the season appears to be a definite reality now.
And the reason?
Starter Quinn Ewers is on fire! After struggling with injuries and a slow start last year, Ewers appears to be the answer to whatever the Longhorns have been missing since they disappeared from national relevancy in college football.
Ewers has led the Longhorns to their first win over Alabama since 1982 and become the first non-SEC passer to ever achieve 250+ passing yards and two touchdowns on Alabama's home territory during Nick Saban's tenure.
Texas is currently undefeated heading into week 6 and has been building impressive momentum each week.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian has no reason to take Ewers out of play. If the passer were to be sidelined for any reason, the Longhorns would likely put up their second best passer, Maalik Murphy.
Maalik Murphy stands in the way of Arch Manning seeing play time this season
Texas football has one of the best quarterback rooms in the nation and a great deal of this is because of backup starter Maalik Murphy.
Murphy, who edged out Manning for the backup position, is a standout quarterback with a strong presence against the top schools. He excels in the pro-style quarterback role, displaying impressive pocket skills. The redshirt freshman is reliable even in challenging situations and is known for his ability to throw deep passes – a skill where Ewers may struggle.
Having a year of experience in Sarkisian's system gives Murphy an edge over Manning, one reason why Murphy has seen snaps so far in several games this season.
He's made significant progress during the offseason as well. His commitment to the program, despite Manning's arrival, suggests that he might have a chance to play sooner rather than later!
With Murphy's presence in the passing room this season and his extensive experience in actual gameplay, he poses a significant obstacle for Manning, who lacks any on-field experience.
As the season advances, Texas finds itself entering a phase where the matchups become progressively more challenging and nearly every game carries playoff implications.
If Arch Manning had any opportunity to gain on-field experience this season, it would have been during the earlier games. Now that a month has passed and we're approaching the halfway point of the regular season, however, it appears that Manning will likely have to wait until Texas joins the SEC next year before getting a chance to play.
