How would Arch Manning fare for Texas in the Sugar Bowl?
New Orleans, Louisiana - With college football's Sugar Bowl just days away, a fascinating subplot in the matchup between Texas and Washington has Arch Manning at its center.
Quinn Ewers is slated to start for the Longhorns in Monday's Sugar Bowl.
However, in the unpredictable world of football, anything can happen, and Arch Manning must be ready to step in as the quarterback if the need arises.
In Week 8 of the season, Ewers suffered a shoulder injury, sidelining him until Week 11. Despite the setback, he returned and played a crucial role in Texas remaining unbeaten, ultimately securing the Big 12 championship.
But Manning, who saw action on the field in Texas' last two games, has also made a lasting impression.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that Manning's readiness and impressive performances against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship have solidified his position as a reliable backup for the playoff semifinal.
Per Sarkisian, Manning would be prepared to play in the Sugar Bowl, and fans shouldn't be surprised if he takes the field.
How would Arch Manning fare in the Sugar Bowl against Washington?
Even though Arch Manning has won over fans and Sarkisian with his efforts, there's still a learning curve for him to navigate, especially when it comes to taking charge as a quarterback on the field.
Ewers has proven himself to be a superior choice and rightfully deserves the starting position in the upcoming Sugar Bowl.
But what would happen if Manning were to be thrust into the spotlight?
The 18-year-old possesses the skills to be among the nation's top quarterbacks, but his limited experience – he has only played about two full quarters so far – leaves question marks hanging over him.
Washington's defense, though not the strongest, would likely exploit Manning's rawness.
While stepping onto the field in the Sugar Bowl is the only way the young quarterback will gain the experience he lacks, it would probably come at the cost of his team's chances against Washington
Texas will take on Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Monday at 8:45 PM ET.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP