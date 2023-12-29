How would Arch Manning fare for Texas in the Sugar Bowl?

New Orleans, Louisiana - With college football's Sugar Bowl just days away, a fascinating subplot in the matchup between Texas and Washington has Arch Manning at its center.

As Texas' backup starting quarterback, freshman Arch Manning is only a snap away from leading the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Quinn Ewers is slated to start for the Longhorns in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

However, in the unpredictable world of football, anything can happen, and Arch Manning must be ready to step in as the quarterback if the need arises.

In Week 8 of the season, Ewers suffered a shoulder injury, sidelining him until Week 11. Despite the setback, he returned and played a crucial role in Texas remaining unbeaten, ultimately securing the Big 12 championship.

But Manning, who saw action on the field in Texas' last two games, has also made a lasting impression.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that Manning's readiness and impressive performances against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship have solidified his position as a reliable backup for the playoff semifinal.

Per Sarkisian, Manning would be prepared to play in the Sugar Bowl, and fans shouldn't be surprised if he takes the field.