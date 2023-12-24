Will Arch Manning lead Texas in the College Football Playoffs?
Austin, Texas - True freshman Arch Manning is just one snap away from potentially steering Texas into the College Football Playoffs (CFP).
Former Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy has officially committed to Duke, paving the way for third-stringer Manning to step into the role of the Longhorns' backup starter.
Now, Manning is currently behind the starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, who's seen as possibly unstable due to his recent injuries.
While Manning's experience doesn't match up to Murphy's notable performance as a backup, including 248 yards and a touchdown against Kansas State, the focus now shifts to Manning, given Murphy's departure.
Despite his limited playtime in the regular season, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning found himself in action during the final regular-season game against Texas Tech and the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State.
Coach Steve Sarkisian is confident in Manning's ability to lead the team if necessary, especially in the upcoming CFP Sugar Bowl against Washington. With Murphy no longer in the picture, the Longhorns are gearing up with Manning in a crucial role.
Steve Sarkisian is preparing Arch Manning to play in the Sugar Bowl
Despite Ewers being prone to injuries, Sarkisian is optimistic about Manning's readiness to step in.
"Arch is the backup for this game. He’s more than capable of playing really good football for us," Sarkisian assured reporters. "I think the opportunity that he had to play here against Tech showed what he’s capable of."
Acknowledging the possibility of Ewers being sidelined, Sarkisian emphasizes the need to prepare Manning for the Sugar Bowl.
With a lighthearted touch, he remarked, "We’ll get him prepared to play. I joked with him the other day like, 'You’re not really a freshman anymore. This is your sophomore year now. So, what would it look like going into your sophomore year and preparing to play?' That’s what we’re doing."
Texas will take on Washington in the CFP Sugar Bowl on January 1 in New Orleans.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP